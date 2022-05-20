Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

NYSE KWR opened at $137.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $134.27 and a fifty-two week high of $276.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical (Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.