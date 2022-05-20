QualTek Services Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:QTEK)

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QualTek Services in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.77). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QualTek Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.06 million for the quarter.
QTEK opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49. QualTek Services has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $10.43.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $953,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,409,000.
QualTek Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QualTek Services (QTEK)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for QualTek Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QualTek Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.