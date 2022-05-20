QualTek Services Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:QTEK)

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QualTek Services in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.77). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QualTek Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.06 million for the quarter.

QTEK has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of QualTek Services to $7.00 and set an “underperforrm” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of QualTek Services in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

QTEK opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49. QualTek Services has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $953,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,409,000.

QualTek Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

