Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Resource currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.69.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 44,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $219,946.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,151,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,198.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 38,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $215,930.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,424,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,090.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 133,911 shares of company stock valued at $721,806 in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Quest Resource by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

