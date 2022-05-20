Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Resource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

Quest Resource stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 5,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,593.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 36,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $203,093.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,464,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,581,979.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 133,911 shares of company stock valued at $721,806 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

