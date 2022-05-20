Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

QRHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 million, a P/E ratio of -55.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 38,559 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $215,930.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,424,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,090.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 44,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $219,946.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,151,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,198.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 133,911 shares of company stock worth $721,806. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Quest Resource by 9.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 298,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 54,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

