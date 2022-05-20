Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on QIPT. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.41 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $148.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

