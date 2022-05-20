Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,135. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $110.00.
About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.