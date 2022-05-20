Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE RMED opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.57. Ra Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2,278.22% and a negative return on equity of 151.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ra Medical Systems will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

