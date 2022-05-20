Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2,278.22% and a negative return on equity of 151.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ra Medical Systems will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.
About Ra Medical Systems (Get Rating)
Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ra Medical Systems (RMED)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ra Medical Systems (RMED)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.