Rajesh Vashist Sells 5,000 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total value of $953,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,008,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $904,450.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Rajesh Vashist sold 21,480 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $3,908,930.40.

SiTime stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,995. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $87.89 and a twelve month high of $341.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.23.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

