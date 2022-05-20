Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.07.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.03. 11,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.33. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 107,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

