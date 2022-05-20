Raymond James Comments on Capreit’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$3.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$240.68 million during the quarter.

Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

