Raymond James Increases Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$43.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$50.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.16.

TSE:LSPD traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$28.29. 1,624,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,536. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.22. The firm has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a PE ratio of -13.92. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$19.58 and a twelve month high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

