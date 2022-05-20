Raymond James Lowers Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Price Target to C$3.50

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Farmers Edge from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Farmers Edge from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Farmers Edge stock remained flat at $$1.80 during midday trading on Friday. Farmers Edge has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35.

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

