Raymond James Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTFGet Rating) – Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carbon Streaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.19) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.73).

OFSTF stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Carbon Streaming has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $160.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -129.89.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

