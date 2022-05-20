Raymond James Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carbon Streaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.19) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.73).

OFSTF stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Carbon Streaming has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $160.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -129.89.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

