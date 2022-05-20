Raymond James Weighs in on Skeena Resources Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Skeena Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SKE stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the first quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

