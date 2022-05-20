Raymond James Weighs in on Skeena Resources Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Skeena Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Separately, CIBC began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the first quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
About Skeena Resources (Get Rating)
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skeena Resources (SKE)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.