Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Rayonier has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 171.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 163.6%.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,043. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at $395,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

