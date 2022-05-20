RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RICK. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $53.91 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $507.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.63.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

