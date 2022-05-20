RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Shares of RICK opened at $53.91 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $507.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.