Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Reading International alerts:

Shares of RDI opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Reading International by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.