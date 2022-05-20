Real Brokerage (REAX) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Real Brokerage to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Real Brokerage and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million -$11.68 million -14.36 Real Brokerage Competitors $5.23 billion $200.16 million -6.27

Real Brokerage’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage. Real Brokerage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80% Real Brokerage Competitors 2.57% 6.73% 1.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Real Brokerage and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Real Brokerage Competitors 142 578 675 26 2.41

Real Brokerage presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.87%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 60.51%. Given Real Brokerage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Real Brokerage peers beat Real Brokerage on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

