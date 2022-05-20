Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realogy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. Realogy has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

