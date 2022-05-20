Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS: SPXSF):

5/18/2022 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

5/11/2022 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/11/2022 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from £161 ($198.47) to £111.10 ($136.96).

5/4/2022 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2022 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/20/2022 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/14/2022 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2022 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/23/2022 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

SPXSF traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 201. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.08 and a 200 day moving average of $179.71.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

