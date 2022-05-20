Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BRC (BRCC)

BRC (NYSE: BRCC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/13/2022 – BRC had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $15.00.
- 5/13/2022 – BRC had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $14.00.
- 5/9/2022 – BRC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “
- 5/3/2022 – BRC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “
- 4/26/2022 – BRC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “
- 4/20/2022 – BRC had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $24.00.
- 4/18/2022 – BRC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “
- 4/11/2022 – BRC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “
- 4/5/2022 – BRC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “
- 4/5/2022 – BRC was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – BRC is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – BRC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “
- 3/28/2022 – BRC is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
BRCC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 28,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02. BRC Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $34.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth $531,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
