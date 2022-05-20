Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BRC (BRCC)

BRC (NYSE: BRCC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2022 – BRC had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $15.00.

5/13/2022 – BRC had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $14.00.

5/9/2022 – BRC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

5/3/2022 – BRC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

4/26/2022 – BRC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

4/20/2022 – BRC had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $24.00.

4/18/2022 – BRC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

4/11/2022 – BRC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

4/5/2022 – BRC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

4/5/2022 – BRC was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/31/2022 – BRC is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – BRC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

3/28/2022 – BRC is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BRCC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 28,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02. BRC Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth $531,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

