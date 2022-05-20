Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bumble (BMBL)

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2022 – Bumble was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Badoo and Bumble, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. “

5/12/2022 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $33.00 to $24.00.

5/12/2022 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $36.00 to $38.00.

5/12/2022 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $24.00.

5/12/2022 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00.

5/12/2022 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $25.00.

5/10/2022 – Bumble was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Badoo and Bumble, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. “

BMBL opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $61.05.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

