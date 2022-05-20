Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for JELD-WEN (JELD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE: JELD) in the last few weeks:

5/3/2022 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

5/3/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $21.00.

5/3/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $22.00.

5/3/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $25.00.

5/3/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00.

4/21/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/5/2022 – JELD-WEN is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – JELD-WEN is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $28.00.

3/30/2022 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

NYSE JELD opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,788,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 121.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

