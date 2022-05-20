Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Standard Chartered (SCBFY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS: SCBFY):

5/19/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.51) to GBX 730 ($9.00).

5/12/2022 – Standard Chartered was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 690 ($8.51).

5/3/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86).

SCBFY traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 175,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,726. Standard Chartered PLC has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

