Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shell (SHEL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shell (LON: SHEL) recently:
- 5/11/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,860 ($35.26) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,570 ($31.68).
- 5/11/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,750 ($33.90) to GBX 3,000 ($36.98). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,375 ($29.28) to GBX 2,750 ($33.90). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/6/2022 – Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,045 ($25.21) price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,551 ($31.45) price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($36.98) price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($35.13) price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,750 ($33.90) price target on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,450 ($30.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/20/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/19/2022 – Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,375 ($29.28) price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,850 ($35.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/11/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,570 ($31.68) price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,750 ($33.90) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/8/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,450 ($30.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/7/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,700 ($33.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/6/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($36.98) price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,600 ($32.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/4/2022 – Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,750 ($33.90) price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,700 ($33.28). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,038 ($25.12) to GBX 2,551 ($31.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,570 ($31.68) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/23/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,551 ($31.45) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,359.50 ($29.09) on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,408.51 ($29.69). The company has a market capitalization of £177.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,147.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.
