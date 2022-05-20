Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shell (SHEL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shell (LON: SHEL) recently:

5/11/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,860 ($35.26) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,570 ($31.68).

5/11/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,750 ($33.90) to GBX 3,000 ($36.98). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,375 ($29.28) to GBX 2,750 ($33.90). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2022 – Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,045 ($25.21) price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,551 ($31.45) price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($36.98) price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($35.13) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,750 ($33.90) price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,450 ($30.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/20/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/19/2022 – Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,375 ($29.28) price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,850 ($35.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/11/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,570 ($31.68) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,750 ($33.90) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/8/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,450 ($30.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/7/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,700 ($33.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/6/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($36.98) price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,600 ($32.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/4/2022 – Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,750 ($33.90) price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,700 ($33.28). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,038 ($25.12) to GBX 2,551 ($31.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,570 ($31.68) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/23/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,551 ($31.45) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,359.50 ($29.09) on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,408.51 ($29.69). The company has a market capitalization of £177.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,147.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

