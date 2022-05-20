Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Uni-Select (UNIEF)

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS: UNIEF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/9/2022 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

5/6/2022 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

5/6/2022 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.50.

5/6/2022 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIEF remained flat at $$22.27 during midday trading on Friday. Uni-Select Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

