Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Element Fleet Management (ELEEF)

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS: ELEEF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/11/2022 – Element Fleet Management was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 5/11/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$13.50.
- 5/10/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$14.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00.
Shares of ELEEF stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.
