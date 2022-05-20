Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

4/29/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BLMN opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.79. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 429,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 77,968 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

