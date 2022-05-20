Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 8,000 ($98.62) price target from UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RB. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($114.64) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($94.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($86.29) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($88.76) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($81.36) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,227.27 ($89.09).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($71.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.