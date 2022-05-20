Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 9,300 ($114.64) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,900 ($72.73) to GBX 7,000 ($86.29) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.96) to GBX 7,700 ($94.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($88.76) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,677.78 ($94.65).

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 6,238 ($76.90) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,709 ($82.70). The company has a market capitalization of £44.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,391.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,039.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,110.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

