Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Redbox Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RDBX. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush cut Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 9.57.

NASDAQ:RDBX opened at 3.80 on Friday. Redbox Entertainment has a 12 month low of 1.61 and a 12 month high of 27.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is 3.26 and its 200-day moving average is 5.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

About Redbox Entertainment (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.