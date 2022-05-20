Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

RWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,343. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

