Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 3.43. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 131.23%. The company had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Remark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Remark by 50.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Remark in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Remark in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.