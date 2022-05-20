Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. 4,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,040. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. Analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

