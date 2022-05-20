Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is based in SAN DIEGO. “

RPHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPHM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

