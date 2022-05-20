ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.79 Million

Equities analysts expect ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) to post sales of $190.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.50 million and the lowest is $155.08 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will report full-year sales of $905.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $885.98 million to $921.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ReNew Energy Global.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ RNW opened at $6.80 on Friday. ReNew Energy Global has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ReNew Energy Global (Get Rating)
ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.