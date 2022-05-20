ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.79 Million

Equities analysts expect ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) to post sales of $190.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.50 million and the lowest is $155.08 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will report full-year sales of $905.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $885.98 million to $921.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ReNew Energy Global.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

NASDAQ RNW opened at $6.80 on Friday. ReNew Energy Global has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

