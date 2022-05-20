RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “
Shares of RNXT opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. RenovoRx has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $16.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNXT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.
RenovoRx Company Profile
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
