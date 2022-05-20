Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Buys $50,895.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) Director Richard E. Thornburgh acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $50,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Repay by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.