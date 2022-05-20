Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Richard E. Thornburgh Acquires 4,500 Shares of Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) Director Richard E. Thornburgh acquired 4,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

