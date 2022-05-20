Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Repsol from €14.20 ($14.79) to €15.90 ($16.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repsol from €15.50 ($16.15) to €16.70 ($17.40) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Repsol had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

