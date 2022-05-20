Republic Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.341 per share by the bank on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Republic Bancorp to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $42.57 on Friday. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

