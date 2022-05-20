Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Clearway Energy, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 252.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,069.23%.

About Clearway Energy (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.