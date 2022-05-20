Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GAN Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for GAN in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). GAN had a negative net margin of 17.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. GAN has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GAN by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,801,000 after acquiring an additional 78,986 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in GAN by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 539,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GAN by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 427,615 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in GAN by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 975,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 81,965 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GAN by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

