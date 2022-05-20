Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.95.

Shares of HOG opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

