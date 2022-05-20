Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Titanium Transportation Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark set a C$5.75 target price on Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Titanium Transportation Group stock opened at C$2.47 on Friday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 12-month low of C$2.15 and a 12-month high of C$3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.22.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$111.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.87 million.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

