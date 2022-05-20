Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 20th (ATA, ATD, BMO, BNS, CM, CMG, CWB, ENB, GOOS, HRX)

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 20th:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$66.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$59.00 to C$50.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$68.00 to C$58.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was given a C$159.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$161.00 to C$158.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was given a C$88.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was given a C$81.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$83.00.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was given a C$35.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from C$64.00 to C$63.00.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from C$45.00 to C$38.00.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$37.00.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from C$47.00 to C$38.00.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from C$30.00 to C$25.00.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$54.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$21.00.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was given a C$39.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$71.00 to C$60.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$60.00. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$108.00 to C$106.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was given a C$106.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from C$51.00 to C$48.00.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was given a C$153.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$147.00.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) was given a C$14.00 price target by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was given a C$102.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$102.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from C$74.00 to C$73.00.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$6.00.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$7.50.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

