Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 20th (ATA, ATD, BMO, BNS, CM, CMG, CWB, ENB, GOOS, HRX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 20th:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$66.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$59.00 to C$50.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

had its price target cut by Cormark from C$68.00 to C$58.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was given a C$159.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$161.00 to C$158.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was given a C$88.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was given a C$81.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$83.00.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was given a C$35.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from C$64.00 to C$63.00.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from C$45.00 to C$38.00.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$37.00.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from C$47.00 to C$38.00.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from C$30.00 to C$25.00.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$54.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$21.00.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was given a C$39.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$71.00 to C$60.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$60.00. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$108.00 to C$106.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was given a C$106.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from C$51.00 to C$48.00.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was given a C$153.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$147.00.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) was given a C$14.00 price target by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was given a C$102.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$102.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from C$74.00 to C$73.00.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$6.00.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$7.50.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

