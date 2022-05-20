Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RCI Hospitality (RICK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ: RICK):

5/20/2022 – RCI Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/14/2022 – RCI Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

5/12/2022 – RCI Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/3/2022 – RCI Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

4/26/2022 – RCI Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

4/20/2022 – RCI Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

4/14/2022 – RCI Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

3/31/2022 – RCI Hospitality is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RICK stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $505.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Get RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc alerts:

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth $369,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.