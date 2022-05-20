Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/4/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/29/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $94.00 to $124.00.
- 4/21/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $91.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 3/25/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 3/22/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $4.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.91. 189,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,686. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
